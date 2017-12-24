Inmates sing carols to those passing by jail – and are moved to tears by the responses

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 0:41 Bonfires on the Levee get creative 2:07 He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:18 Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 2:51 Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 1:56 Ocean Springs woman sets milestone in U.S. Army 3:50 'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers 4:10 Sophia Myers was an angel among us Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Denise Harris dharris@star-telegram.com

