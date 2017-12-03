FBI: Investigators recover remains believed to be missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:29 Tony Brown's prep football career came to an unfortunate end 2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 1:36 Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 2:46 Seth Smith makes emotional address to his East Central team 1:46 'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:13 Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:12 WWE superstar Big Cass talks Wrestlemania 34 1:40 West Harrison band to experience New York City in Macy’s parade 2:32 'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. NCSHP

Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. NCSHP