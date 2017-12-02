How to see this spectacular holiday meteor shower when it lights up the sky

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 5:43 Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks 1:13 Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:46 'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 2:32 'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders 1:36 Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 1:27 Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:40 West Harrison band to experience New York City in Macy’s parade 1:06 Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 0:58 Wine sales at Mississippi grocery stores will hurt liquor store owners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Embers from a Rock Comet Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Science@NASA NASA

