Missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl presumed dead, and an arrest has been made, officials say

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks 5:43

Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:27

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 1:36

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

West Harrison band to experience New York City in Macy’s parade 1:40

West Harrison band to experience New York City in Macy’s parade

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win 3:28

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders 2:32

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders

  • Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods

    Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night.

Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. NCSHP
Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night. NCSHP

National

Missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl presumed dead, and an arrest has been made, officials say

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 02, 2017 09:31 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JACKSONVILLE

Officials have arrested the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, the mother of missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods, in connection with what is now believed to be the death of the child.

Mariah is presumed dead based on evidence gathered throughout the week-long investigation into her disappearance, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced about 2:20 a.m. Saturday. The child remains missing and the focus of searches will shift to recovery, the update said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
KIMREY
Earl Kimrey
ONSLOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Kristy Woods’ boyfriend, 32-year-old Earl Kimrey, was arrested Friday and charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second degree burglary, felony larceny, and possession of stolen property, officials said. He is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1.01 million bond.

Mariah Woods is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, about 2-foot-9 weighing about 30 pounds.

MISSING
Photos of Mariah Kay Woods.
FBI

She was allegedly abducted from a home on the 2400 block of Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, according to an Amber Alert issued Monday, when she was reported missing. She was last seen when her mother put her to bed around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Charlotte Division of the FBI.

Since then, more than 225 members of 14 local, state, and federal agencies conducted nearly 100 interviews, and followed more than 140 leads. Among them are the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team and Team Adam from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

At a Thursday press conference, FBI officials said that “items of interest” were taken to Quantico for testing that could “lead us to Mariah,” but did not elaborate on what the items were, or where they were located.

Officials said 730 volunteers participated in a search for Mariah on Friday. Investigators also sorted through 95,000 pounds of trash by hand, searching for items of interest, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks 5:43

Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:27

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 1:36

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

West Harrison band to experience New York City in Macy’s parade 1:40

West Harrison band to experience New York City in Macy’s parade

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win 3:28

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders 2:32

'You're doing nothing' about state flag, NAACP member tells OS city leaders

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video