With Flynn plea, Mueller getting closer to Trump, Kushner

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 3:12 Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 1:16 Students learn first-hand what it's like to drive drunk 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:36 Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 1:46 'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:13 Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:27 Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 3:28 Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Meta Viers McClatchy

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It’s the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Meta Viers McClatchy