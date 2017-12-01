Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin Facebook post
Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin Facebook post Facebook
Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin Facebook post Facebook

National

It’s too dangerous to hug at work now, sheriff posts on Facebook. He’s giving it up

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

December 01, 2017 11:04 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS

The deluge of sexual assault and harassment claims has made the workplace a hostile environment for huggers, so Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin is giving it up except for certain close relations.

Kaelin posted a message on Facebook Wednesday that unless a person is close friend or relative, he or she will not get a hug from him.

“In the future I will offer a handshake or a knuckle bump, but NO MORE HUGS,” the post read.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It’s hard to remember all of the politicians, news personalities, actors, entertainers and celebrities who have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent months, but some publications, such as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, have compiled a list. This is the workplace environment that triggered Kaelin’s post.

“The workplace, for one, can become hostile is an employee ‘feels’ threatened by your hugs...SO IT’S OVER,” the post states.

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:12

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Students learn first-hand what it's like to drive drunk 1:16

Students learn first-hand what it's like to drive drunk

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 1:36

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:27

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 2:42

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win 3:28

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win

  • Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

    Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.”

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.”

: Instagram/steadyjenny and Facebook/Keith Anthony Sikoravia Storyful

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:12

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Students learn first-hand what it's like to drive drunk 1:16

Students learn first-hand what it's like to drive drunk

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 1:36

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:27

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 2:42

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win 3:28

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video