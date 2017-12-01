A teen girl met a guy on Facebook. They found her body on fire, police say.

Sabriya McLean had gone missing before, but this week was different.
When McLean was 11, she was found safe at a friend’s a few blocks away from her house.
But on Tuesday morning, police found 15-year-old McClean’s body buried under a pile of leaves behind a West Philadelphia apartment building Tuesday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
Police arrested 23-year-old Cole Herring and charged him with murder, arson, and abuse of a corpse, according to online court records. He was denied bond.
Never miss a local story.
Police say Herring and McClean met on Facebook and agreed to meet up on Monday, Philly Today reported. The teenager from Delaware was reported missing Monday night.
The girl, who just had turned 15 in October, was stabbed more than 50 times on Monday evening, according to CBS Philadelphia. Her body was found behind the apartment building where Herring lived with his parents. According to reports, when his parents got home that night, he told them what he did. His parents called the police in the morning.
Police told WPVI that they are looking to see if Herring has connections with other cases.
"It was a very violent act so we're looking at him in connection to some other possible cases that we've had," Capt. Jack Ryan told WPVI.
Parents on social media are taking this story as a cautionary tale of the dangers of online dating, especially with teens.
“This is why I monitor my daughters phone. Like it’s my job,” a parent wrote on Facebook.” This is why I limit her apps and ‘troll’ who her ‘friends’ are. If she hasn’t met them face to face BUHBYE. This is why right now she hates me. I’m not her friend. I’m her mom. I know what kind of crazy is in the world.”
The commenter clarified that she wasn’t placing blame on the victim’s mother.
“Parents need to monitor their kids. Let them know not to ever meet strangers from the internet,” another person wrote.
Approximately one in 25 kids under 18 are contacted by a predator online, according to research by the University of New Hampshire Crimes Against Children Research Center. Children between the ages of 12-15 are most likely to be victims of internet sex crimes, the center found. However, internet-related violent crimes against children are rare.
“According to research, looking at crimes ending in arrest, violence occurred in only 5 percent of cases,” Crimes Against Children Research Center reported.
Comments