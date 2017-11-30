‘You are a coward,’ judge tells the crying ‘bully’ convicted of punching disabled man

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:46 'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 1:27 Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 4:11 Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:31 Two top first responders from Jackson County 4:51 WATCH highlights from Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. Chester County (Pa.) District Attorney's Office

