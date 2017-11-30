Cops risk lives to save man who refused to get out of a burning vehicle, video shows

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:46 'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:45 Southern Gaming Summit Is 'talk of the town' 1:27 Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 4:11 Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:31 Two top first responders from Jackson County 1:58 Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Man refuses to exit burning vehicle, officers risk lives to remove him The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department

The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department