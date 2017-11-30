Looking for a Christmas tree, they found a woman left half-naked in the woods

People looking for a Christmas tree Monday in a Northern California forest instead discovered a half-naked woman hiding in a tree after a kidnapping.

The 25-year-old woman, rescued from Shasta County between Sacramento and the Oregon border, had been left there overnight wearing only her shorts by her captors, according to a statement from the Redding Police Department. She survived cold temperatures, rain and snow by hiding in a burned-out tree and drinking water from puddles.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with exposure.

She had been kidnapped Sunday from Redding by two acquaintances, Johanna Knighten, 33, and Fred Sanderson, 44, who accused her of stealing drugs, police said. Knighten drove them in a white van into the forest while Sanderson beat her, police reported. They forced the woman to undress down to her shorts and left her stranded with no way to communicate and no idea of her location.

Police said they arrested Knighten on Tuesday after she was spotted driving the van in downtown Redding. Sanderson remains at large. He’s described as a white man, 6-foot-2, weighing 250 lbs. with short or shaved blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information should call Redding police at 530-225-4200.