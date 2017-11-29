Matt Lauer accused of sexually harassing staffer during 2014 Olympics

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 4:11 Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 1:51 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 0:56 Gulfport firefighters extricate woman from truck after wreck 1:18 Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run 1:12 WWE superstar Big Cass talks Wrestlemania 34 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy