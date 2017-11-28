Why is Trump calling Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas?

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 3:24 Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 1:51 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 0:56 Gulfport firefighters extricate woman from truck after wreck 1:31 East Central's Tony Brown played the role of hero 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 1:58 Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi 0:33 East Central celebrates historic win against Poplarville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” The White House

