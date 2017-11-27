He had sex with a teen girl on Thanksgiving, police say — and her grandma caught him

A grandmother said she heard a ruckus in her basement on Thanksgiving day. When she went to investigate, she caught a 34-year-old man having sex with her 16-year old granddaughter in the bathroom, police said.
Stephen Sawyer, 34, faces child sexual assault charges in the case, Fox 29 reported. Sawyer is being held at the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio, Texas on $75,000 bond.
The grandmother had noticed noises coming from the downstairs bathroom that day, according to a police report reviewed by the San Antonio Express-News. But when she tried opening the bathroom door, she found that it was locked.
At that point, the grandmother demanded her granddaughter open the door, the police report said. And when she did, the grandmother could see Sawyer trying to conceal himself behind the door, according to the Express-News. Then she kicked Sawyer out of the house and called the police.
Police interviewed the teen girl, who told police everything that had happened. Sawyer was later arrested, after police got a warrant, according to the Express-News.
The 16-year-old girl and Sawyer had started chatting on a mobile gaming community called “Mocospace,” Fox 29 reports.
“Chat now with millions of people nearby or around the world, make new friends, be social, flirt, play games and more, all free,” Moco advertises on Google Play, where the app is recommended for mature users older than 17.
After chatting on Mocospace, Sawyer added the girl as a friend on Facebook, police said, just two days before the alleged assault. Sawyer asked the teen girl for nude pictures, and she sent them, Fox 29 reported.
Then, on Thanksgiving, he allegedly asked if he could come over — and when he did, he went to the basement with the girl to have sex, according to the Express-News.
It’s not the first time a Mocospace connection has led to an alleged crime, either.
In July, Raymond and Rayshad Deloach, 26 and 17 respectively, were arrested and charged in Austin, Texas for allegedly attacking and robbing a transgender woman they had initially connected with over the gaming app, KXAN reports.
The alleged victim in that case, Stephanie Martinez, told KXAN that the experience made her rethink how she meets up with people from the internet.
“I have changed how I will do it,” Martinez told the TV station. “I realize that it’s not always safe to just go meet somebody somewhere.”
