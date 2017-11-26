She left baby outside restaurant while having margaritas. She doesn’t get the outrage

In this Dec. 7, 1999 photo, attorney Michael Carey, left, and his client Anette Sorensen leave New York's U.S. District court after the second day of trial of her $20 million lawsuit against the city. The jury awarded her $66,000, rejecting many of her claims but agreeing that she should not have been strip-searched, among other findings. The Danish mother, whose 1997 arrest for leaving her baby outside a New York eatery sparked an international debate about parenting, says she still feels she was unfairly vilified. Diane Bondareff Associated Press file photo