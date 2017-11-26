472 years: Pimp to serve longest sentence for child sex trafficking in US history, reports say

A man convicted of running a child prostitution ring was sentenced to 472 years in prison — the longest sentence for a human trafficking case in U.S. history, according to news reports.
Brock Franklin of Colorado was found guilty at a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Arapahoe County. He was sentenced to almost five centuries behind bars— four times the minimum required sentence, reported KUSA. Four others have already been sentenced for their involvement in the crimes.
Franklin’s defense team asked for the minimum sentence of 96 years, the news outlet said.
Franklin was indicted in 2015 for preying on young women and girls, often using drugs to manipulate them into lewd acts as part of a child sex trafficking ring, records show.
According to Denver KDVR, the girls had to meet a daily quota. Franklin forced the children to have sex with him and would also sell their services online.
Franklin was found guilty on 30 of 34 counts that included human trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child, child prostitution, kidnapping, pimping of a child, and racketeering. Charges of distributing marijuana and assault with a deadly weapon were later dropped, reported the Denver Post.
During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors read letters from victims who say they are still battling PTSD, anxiety and depression.
“I miss myself, my confidence, my laugh. I miss my happiness,” she said “The tough ones are us women. The prison time [the defendant] will serve does not compare to the damage he has caused to these women or myself.”
