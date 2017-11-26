1,000 job openings, some paying $100k or more - and no takers.

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 1:31 East Central's Tony Brown played the role of hero 2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 3:28 Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win 1:58 Southport Line wants to “elevate” the po-boy game in Biloxi 1:14 Poplarville coach has a powerful message for players after 4A South State loss 0:58 Shop local and natural this holiday season 1:24 Play brings special insight to actress with autistic brother 1:40 Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

