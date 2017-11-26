FBI didn’t warn officials that Russians were trying to break into their email, report finds

In this May 15, 2013, photo, U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul leaves the Foreign Ministry in Moscow. McFaul, who served as ambassador from 2012 to 2014, was angry to learn that he was sent a phishing email in 2015 - and was told nothing about it by the FBI. “Our government needs to be taking greater responsibility to defend its citizens in both the physical and cyber worlds, now, before a cyberattack produces an even more catastrophic outcome than we have already experienced” he said. Misha Japaridze AP