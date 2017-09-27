Hasan Burke, 20, was arrested by the Palm Bay Police Department Saturday.
Hasan Burke, 20, was arrested by the Palm Bay Police Department Saturday. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office
Hasan Burke, 20, was arrested by the Palm Bay Police Department Saturday. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

National

He sent a text to make a drug deal. And he got the worst wrong number possible

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

September 27, 2017 3:50 PM

There have been heartfelt Thanksgiving invitations and random graduation celebrations born out of simple text messages sent to the wrong person.

For one 20-year-old Palm Bay, Fla. man, his mixup got him arrested.

A West Melbourne police officer got a text from a number he didn’t know on Saturday, according to a police report. “Hey Jen lmk if u need any trees,” the text read with a tree emoji.

“?” Officer Whitney, who the message clearly wasn’t for, responded.

The sender, later identified as Hasan Burke, clued in the officer further, adding “tree” and “bud” references in the message, the report said. The two decided on an exchange of $50 for marijuana, and to meet in the 100 block of Cutlass Street. Burke would be the guy on the skateboard with a dog, and he asked that a scale be brought to weigh the marijuana.

The Palm Bay Police Department was clued in on the deal and sent Officer Abroe to the scene, according to a Facebook post from the West Melbourne Police Department. As the officer approached Burke, he could smell marijuana on Burke.

In Burke’s basketball shorts, the officer found 16 grams of marijuana, according to the police report.

He faces one count of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

“What are the chances that this wrong number would be the number of an on duty police officer?” the West Melbourne Police Department wrote in a Facebook post about the incident. He posted the $3,000 bond and was released from jail the next day.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

More Videos

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season 3:07

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season

Pause
Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:16

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

Ocean Springs gets more than a passing grade 1:24

Ocean Springs gets more than a passing grade

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 2:10

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream

First female priest: 'I wish it weren't a thing.' 1:28

First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing."

'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers 3:50

'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 2:05

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling 1:44

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling

Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula 1:23

Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula

  • Watch some (not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two

Watch some (not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two

Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

View More Video