Louisville basketball coach Pitino fired in wake of federal investigation, reports say

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and Athletics Director Tom Jurich received notice Wednesday they will be fired, according to multiple media reports.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reported Wednesday that Pitino and Jurich had been fired. Another report says Jurich was asked to fire Pitino, refused and both were fired, according to Kent Taylor of WAVE TV in Louisville.

Pitino’s lawyer, Steve Pence, told the Courier-Journal Wednesday that his client had been put on administrative leave, but has been “effectively fired.” WDRB in Louisville reported Wednesday that both Pitino and Jurich were put on administrative leave pending their removal, according to sources within the university.

A news conference has been scheduled by Louisville at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Interim university president Gregory Postel said neither Jurich nor Pitino would be in attendance. A stipulation in Pitino’s contract says he cannot be fired without 10 days notice. Jurich has been relieved of duties pending approval of the university board of trustees, according to Mike Rutherford of Cardchronicle.com and other outlets.

Jurich met for about 10 minutes with Postel on Wednesday morning. Jurich left the meeting telling reporters only that “We’ll be talking later.”

ESPN’s Michael Eaves reported that Pitino met with his staff Monday morning and told them he expected to lose his job.

A number of critics have called for both Pitino and Jurich to be fired in the wake of this latest scandal, which comes on the heels of NCAA probation related to an assistant coach’s use of escorts for recruiting.

Tuesday it was revealed in a federal indictment that a Louisville assistant was being monitored and was allegedly involved in a pay-for-play scheme to secure a highly regarded recruit for the Cardinals that involved employees of Louisville’s apparel sponsor, Adidas.

Four assistant coaches named in the case were all suspended and relieved of their duties Tuesday. They were Tony Bland of the University of Southern California, Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State, Chuck Person of Auburn University and Emanuel Richardson of Arizona.

Pence issued a statement Tuesday evening indicating the coach had no intention of resigning. WHAS radio personality Terry Meiners reported late Tuesday that Spence signaled Pitino would not be fired without a “bare-knuckle fight.”

This story will be updated.