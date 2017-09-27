Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs AP
Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs AP

National

There is now a gonorrhea superbug and we can't get rid of it

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

September 27, 2017 11:47 AM

Here’s harrowing news for the sexually active: sexually transmitted diseases are getting out of control.

In its annual STD Surveillance Report, the Center for Disease Control saw a record increase in the number of infections of three sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S. -- chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

Syphilis, in particular, is seeing massive outbreaks in places like Fresno, CA, where the disease was almost nonexistent six years ago, according to The Fresno Bee.

This is the third straight year that the rates of STDs have increased to record numbers, so that news, in itself, is no shock. And the three diseases have historically been easily treatable with a round of antibiotics.

That is beginning to change.

In July, the World Health Organization issued a warning about the global rise of drug-resistant gonorrhea.

That’s the one that produces a burning sensation and a white, yellow or green discharge in men. There were 470,000 gonorrhea cases reported in the U.S. last year, FYI.

Typically, the disease can be treated with one of several antibiotics, but the WHO is now seeing strains that have evolved to resist most commons antibiotics, NBC reports. A few are almost completely untreatable.

And those strains are becoming increasingly common.

“The bacteria that cause gonorrhea are particularly smart,” WHO’s Dr. Teodora Wi told NBC. “Every time we use a new class of antibiotics to treat the infection, the bacteria evolve to resist them.”

More Videos

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season 3:07

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season

Pause
Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:16

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 2:10

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

Ocean Springs gets more than a passing grade 1:24

Ocean Springs gets more than a passing grade

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling 1:44

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 2:05

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief

Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula 1:23

Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula

First female priest: 'I wish it weren't a thing.' 1:28

First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing."

'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers 3:50

'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers

  • HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 12 million people in the United States are living with HIV infection, and one in eight of them don't even know they have it.

HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 12 million people in the United States are living with HIV infection, and one in eight of them don't even know they have it.

The Mayo Clinic

Joshua Tehee, 559-441-6479, jtehee@fresnobee.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

View More Video