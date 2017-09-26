More Videos

  • Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

    Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed.

National

The nurse was arrested protecting this unconscious reserve officer. Monday, he died.

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

September 26, 2017 2:36 PM

An Idaho man has died of wounds sustained in a car crash, a crash that left him unconscious and at the center of a patient consent controversy in Salt Lake City that culminated in a viral video of a nurse’s arrest.

According to a Facebook post from Rigby Police, William “Bill” Gray died Monday night. He was injured in July when a suspect fleeing the Utah State Highway Patrol crashed into Gray’s truck, causing a wreck. Though Gray worked full time as a truck driver, he was also a reserve officer with Rigby’s police department.

“Bill was burnt on 46% of his body. Since the event he has been at the University of Utah burn unit, where he has received the best and most skillful care available. He has been in a long hard fight. Tonight, his body lost this fight,” the police department’s post said.

The department remembered Gray as “a big man with a bigger heart” who was quick to lend a helping hand or try to make someone laugh.

Gray’s injuries came into the national spotlight in August when Salt Lake City nurse Alex Wubbels was arrested as she tried to keep police officers from drawing Gray’s blood without his consent.

Wubbels politely stood her ground against Det. Jeff Payne, explaining that it was illegal to draw blood from an unconscious patient without his or her consent. Payne then arrested Wubbels, shoved her out of the building and cuffed her hands behind her back. A bewildered Wubbels screamed “help me” and “you’re assaulting me” as the detective forced her into an unmarked car and accused her of interfering with an investigation. The interaction was caught on camera and quickly went viral.

Payne was later fired from his job as a paramedic.

In a statement, Gray’s wife, April, said, “I’m glad she (Wubbles) was protecting my husband, and I love our police community. I’m deeply grateful to the Logan police officers who helped Bill on the scene of the accident, as well as all the medical staff who have treated him since then. They have all been wonderful.”

A GoFundMe account was set up to pay for Gray’s medical bills.

