If Johnny takes the SAT, can he also figure out the new scoring system?

A look back - Sec. of Education John King on helping schools reduce testing (2016)

In February 2016, Acting U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. announced new guidance to help states eliminate low-quality, redundant or unhelpful testing. "Good assessment is about balance. I've seen that as both a teacher and a principal," said King. The guidance was released after an announcement about testing from President Obama in October 2015.