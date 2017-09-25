Netflix users, beware: Don't fall for this email phishing scam

If you have a Netflix account, be sure you don’t fall for a phishing scam that’s attempting to extract user payment information by sending fraudulent billing emails.
The emails look like they have been sent from the online streaming service, complete with the Netflix logo, according to WGN9. The email says there has been a billing error and the user must update their account information. It sometimes requests that information be sent via email, although some of the fake emails contain a link where users click to enter their credit card information.
Netflix says it never asks for customer information over email, and customers should be aware that any attempts to solicit such information — even if they look authentic — are not coming from the company. Netflix never asks for credit card or other billing information, social security numbers or account passwords via email.
“Netflix may email you to update this information with a link to our website, but be cautious of fake emails that may link to phishing websites,” the company says on its website. “If you're unsure about a link in an email, you can always hover your cursor over the link to see where it directs in which you can see the real linked web address at the bottom of most browsers.”
Customers who believe they’ve been victim of a phishing scam should immediately change their password for Netflix as well as any other websites where they use the same credentials. People should also check with their banks to make sure their information is not being used to make unauthorized purchases. Netflix also wants customers to let them know when they think their account may be compromised.
