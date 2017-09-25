An Amish woman was killed when her buggy was struck by a vehicle.
Amish woman and her horse die after their buggy is struck by drunk driver

An Amish woman has died after the buggy she was riding in was struck by a driver who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Elsie Yoder, 23, was riding Saturday on a Minnesota highway in a buggy driven by her brother, Mervin Yoder, 27, when they were struck from behind by a Ford F-350 pickup, the Pioneer Press reported. Christopher Baumann, 27, was found a half a mile from the scene, police reported. He was not injured.

Police said Baumann had bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred. According to WCCO, his blood alcohol level was .232, nearly four times the Minnesota state legal limit of .08. He was arrested and has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide, the Star Tribune reported. According to WCCO, he told police he had been drinking.

Elsie Yoder was transported to a hospital in Fargo, N.D. where she died. Her brother was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his minor injuries.

The Yoder family horse that had been pulling the buggy when it was struck had to be euthanized.

