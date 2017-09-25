This dead cockroach got its own memorial. And somehow, it is not the first.

Trevor is a cockroach – well, it was a cockroach, just hanging out at a Smash Burger in Louisville, KY.
Now it’s dead, though in death it has found some celebrity among guests at the computer security conference DerbyCon.
What started as a tongue-in-cheek tweet, warning others at the conference not to eat at the restaurant, became a full on memorial for a cockroach, according to CSO Online. Small gifts and candles were left outside the restaurant, which was closed for fumigation, according to the story.
Someone even created a Trevor The Roach Twitter profile.
It has more than 450 followers and has sent 141 tweets.
There is even a memorial video.
Oddly, Trevor is not the first cockroach to get such treatment in death.
Back in 2015, students at Texas A&M university created a memorial to a cockroach that died in the stairwell of the school’s anthropology building. It had been therefor several months, untouched by a cleaning crew.
While that roach didn’t ever get a name, its memorial included candles burnt in tribute, as well as handwritten notes and a tiny cockroach shrine, according to a Mashable post chronicling the tribute.
“Finally, on Dec. 17, the cockroach was cremated and laid to rest,” the post read.
