Sometimes the ride to school starts by climbing into her dad’s helicopter

More Videos 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Pause 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:28 First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing." 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:23 Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula 3:50 'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers 3:00 Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 0:55 Gulfport's TQ Newsome comes up big vs. St. Martin Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com