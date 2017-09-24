Multiple people injured in church shooting in Tennessee, official says

An official in Tennessee says at least 6 people have been injured in church shooting outside Nashville.
#BREAKING Nashville police responding reports of shooting at a church in Antioch. Scene is still active. https://t.co/jwtv4s8twA— Tennessean (@Tennessean) September 24, 2017
BREAKING: Shooting at church in Nashville metro town of Antioch, Tennessee, police tell @NBCNightlyNews.— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 24, 2017
Reported shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Rd. in Antioch. pic.twitter.com/Gyak0jEDRZ— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) September 24, 2017
This breaking story will be updated.
