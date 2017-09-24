More Videos

First female priest: 'I wish it weren't a thing.' 1:28

First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing."

Pause
3 kids in one small town have same rare cancer. Is Katrina or the oil spill to blame? 2:24

3 kids in one small town have same rare cancer. Is Katrina or the oil spill to blame?

'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers 3:50

'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:16

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:38

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success

Jefferson Davis County wins debut as Jaguars at Port City Bowl Classic 1:50

Jefferson Davis County wins debut as Jaguars at Port City Bowl Classic

T'Rod Daniels breaks down his big game as only T'Rod can 4:01

T'Rod Daniels breaks down his big game as only T'Rod can

Ocean Springs gets more than a passing grade 1:24

Ocean Springs gets more than a passing grade

Brett Rutledge takes home the prize 2:11

Brett Rutledge takes home the prize

  • Police chase in Florida runs out of gas

    A Seminole County sheriff's helicopter video captures a police pursuit of a driver who pulls into a gas station to fill up.

A Seminole County sheriff's helicopter video captures a police pursuit of a driver who pulls into a gas station to fill up. Seminole County Sheriff's Office
A Seminole County sheriff's helicopter video captures a police pursuit of a driver who pulls into a gas station to fill up. Seminole County Sheriff's Office

National

With police in hot pursuit, driver pulls into a gas station to top off his tank

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 24, 2017 11:32 AM

A police chase on a Florida freeway came to an end last week when the driver pulled into a gas station to fill up.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office posted a helicopter video Wednesday to Facebook of the pursuit, which began when the driver bolted from a state probation office with Casselberry, Fla., police giving chase.

The Chevrolet Camaro convertible, bright yellow with racing stripes, speeds down streets in Seminole County, north of Orlando, and pulls into oncoming lanes to pass slower vehicles. At one point, the driver stops in a wooded area, jumps out of the car and tries to clamber over a fence.

“He didn’t jump the fence, he’s making his way back toward the vehicle,” says the helicopter pilot. “Back in the car.”

The video picks up with the Camaro racing down Interestate 4 and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. The driver takes an offramp in the community of Lake Mary and, inexplicably, pulls into a 7-11 service station.

“At the pumps,” says the pilot. “He’s getting gas.”

Police block the Camaro in with their vehicles and the driver takes off on foot. Officers apprehend him a short distance from the gas station. The post from the sheriff’s office did not identify the suspect.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

View More Video