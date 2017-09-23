A retired colonel found a naked burglar dangling from his ceiling, police say

More Videos 1:54 East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship Pause 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:14 Greene County's Tagg Creech had a big game vs. Moss Point 2:37 How this community stepped up after 3 kids were diagnosed with same rare cancer 3:02 'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living' 1:38 Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 2:24 Why this family chose to protect others from their daughter's cancer diagnosis 1:23 Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula 3:00 Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula 1:35 Biloxi beats D’Iberville with last-second field goal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy