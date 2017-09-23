LeBron James lent his voice to the strong disapproval of Donald Trump’s recent attacks on pro athletes with this tweet that was retweeted 282,000 times in less than three hours Saturday.
National

‘U bum’: LeBron, other pro athletes sound off on Trump’s attacks on Curry, Kaepernick

By Matthew Martinez

September 23, 2017 1:02 PM

This president is no stranger to wars of words.

Pundits have predicted that one of his latest exchanges, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, could land the country in a real war sooner than later, but try and keep up, because he’s already onto the next tongue lashing — targeting professional athletes.

He lumped anyone who kneels during the national anthem at a pro sporting event as a “son of a b---” who deserves to be fired Friday night at a campaign rally for Republican Alabama senator Luther Strange. Then he rescinded star point guard Steph Curry’s invitation to the White House as a member of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday after Curry said he would vote no to the visit the night before.

Visits to the White House, under more normal circumstances, are good photo opportunities and public relations moments, both for the sitting president and for champions of each of the major sports.

But his rapid-fire rhetoric has now brought Trump the ire of NFL and NBA figures in rapid succession. LeBron James’ tweet, telling Trump, “U Bum, @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” amassed 282,000 retweets in under three hours Saturday.

First, on his comments referring to “son of a bitch” NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, for which the now-unemployed Colin Kaepernick gets most credit, or blame, depending on your point of view. Kaepernick’s moother Teresa even chimed in:

 

Why is it that there is an issue with the idea of white supremacy but not the white supremacists themselves? 45 can’t condone them, when he is one of them. It will be interesting to see how the NFL owners who did donate to 45’s cause in the White House, will respond. Now is a time for players to take a stronger stand, no longer thinking it doesn’t involve them directly. When everyone goes out on that field to play, beliefs, ethnicities, religions, and way of life mean nothing. Being the best means everything. Football has provided purpose and direction to countless, and yet, the same field on which they have freedom to play, they don’t have the freedom to kneel to stand up for their own rights? When you are the majority group in a league, you have the power to change history. That requires our own boycotting of attending and watching games as well. Even if your organizations don’t stand behind you, we do. #StandWithKaep #BiggerThanTheGame #NFLBoycott #ItStartsWithUs

A post shared by Josh Powell (@josh21powell) on

Then, after Trump rescinded the (already rebuffed) invitation to Curry and the Warriors, not only did NBA players jump on the president, but so did several of their NFL counterparts and members of the media.

