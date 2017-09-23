‘Hi girls’: They were twerking on the elevator for Snapchat. Then Bill Nye walked in

More Videos 0:22 UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song Pause 1:54 East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship 1:29 Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 2:37 How this community stepped up after 3 kids were diagnosed with same rare cancer 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 2:24 Why this family chose to protect others from their daughter's cancer diagnosis 3:00 Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula 1:35 Biloxi beats D’Iberville with last-second field goal 1:23 Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula 3:02 'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In an elevator in Las Vegas on Sept. 22, 2017, Savanah Prosch was simply Snapchatting her and her friends dancing. When the elevator doors suddenly opened, they were stunned to see it was Bill Nye the Science Guy. "Hi, girls," Nye said as he joined them in the elevator. Prosch told Storyful that Nye was nice and asked if they wanted pictures. The girls were in Las Vegas for the Life is Beautiful music and art festival, which Nye appeared at on the same date this video was shot. Twitter/Savamasta via Storyful