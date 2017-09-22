More Videos

National

She honked as they cut her off—so this mom and daughter beat her unconscious, video shows

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

September 22, 2017 5:25 PM

Emily Bailey tried to roll up her car window as the two women approached.

But before she could, they reached into her car, grabbed her neck and hair and dragged her through the window. Then they beat her unconscious.

The mother and daughter who police say attacked Bailey — Shelley Lyn Gemberling, 49, and Alicia Nicole Scarduzio, 20—have both been charged with battery in Pasco County, Florida. A witness recorded video of the incident, which happened on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. in New Port Richey.

“It was the longest red light of my life. They kept screaming at me, telling me they wanted to f-----g kill me. I just wanted the light to change,” Bailey told TV station WFLA. “I never thought they would get out of their car and run toward me and pull me out of my vehicle.”

What had Bailey done to inspire the road rage-fueled attack?

She had simply honked when the two women cut her off, Bailey told WFLA. She said they had nearly run her off the road.

After the two women pulled Bailey from her car, they started punching her face and body, police say. She sustained a broken nose in the incident, as well as a concussion, scrapes and bruises, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bailey told WFLA she thought the encounter was going to kill her.

“When I looked into the woman’s eyes, I saw pure rage. It looked like she wanted to kill me,” Bailey said. “During those times, the daughter said, stop hitting my mom. Quit hitting my mom. And, then she hit me again. And, everything went black.”

Scarduzio told police that she didn’t punch Bailey in the face, but did admit to striking her with an open hand, WFLA reports. Gemberling told police that Bailey had gotten out from her car and pushed her.

Police didn’t arrest Scarduzio or Gemberling at the scene, according to the Times.

“The suspects both said they were victims,” Pasco sheriff’s spokeswoman Amy Marinec told the Times.

