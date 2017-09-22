He caught a 'Goldilocks' going through his fridge — and wearing his family's clothes, police say

An Arizona man entered his kitchen last Friday and found an unknown woman, wearing clothes belonging to his family, rummaging through his refrigerator for something to drink.
After all, she was thirsty, according to Angie Cruz, the daughter of the homeowners.
Cruz told AZ Family: "He's like, 'What are you doing in my home?' She said, 'This guy with a hammer let me in, it's really hot and I'm really thirsty.’ She had a cup of water with a lemon and she had his Monster (energy drink).”
The suspect, Ericka Layne Harper, reportedly told police that “she knew it was wrong to enter someone's yard and residence” — even though she said she’s “been arrested for crimes similar before,” according to police records.
Harper allegedly entered the home in Tempe, Arizona, after going through the fenced yard.
“She went through the alley, probably,” Cruz said to AZ Family. “She opened the gate, she came in through here.”
After Cruz’s father confronted the woman, she fled, police say. But Cruz’s father took photographs of Harper as she ran away.
He made a stunning realization — in the photographs, all the clothes she was wearing belonged to his family.
According to police documents, Harper, who was found by Tempe cops with the help of those images, told police she put on the family’s garments because “she had urine all over her clothes.”
Police say Harper denied that she was going to steal anything from the house; she just wanted a glass of water.
A syringe was allegedly found in her sock, and Harper reportedly told police she was currently looking for heroin to use in it.
She faces a felony count of burglary and another felony count of criminal trespassing.
The incident rattled Cruz’s family, who now have new locks on their gates, according to AZ Family.
“Now we feel like we're not safe,” Cruz said.
