Potential buyers stole drugs she planned to sell — so she called the cops, police say

A teen in Greenwood, Indiana was planning to sell drugs to several other teens — until the teens robbed her, police say.
So she called the Greenwood Police department, according to FOX59.
The theft took place Tuesday night after the teen invited two other two teens to her house, held a gun to her head, and stole marijuana she planned to sell them, according to WDRB.
A total of five teens, each between the ages of 14 and 16, were involved in the incident, FOX59 reported. Police later found the suspected robbers and put them in a juvenile detention center.
Investigators also found a large amount of drug paraphernalia at the girl’s home, including marijuana, smoking pipes, a digital scale and a grinder, FOX59 reported. The gun used in the incident, additional paraphernalia and the stolen marijuana later turned up when police searched the homes of the teens connected to the alleged robbery.
Charges haven’t been announced yet, but police told FOX59 that the juveniles related to the theft would most likely see charges relating to robbery and illegal drug possession.
The girl who called the police is likely to see a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
