Classmates kidnapped and raped her—and said ‘next time it will be worse,’ police say

She was walking home at 12:30 a.m. when three young men grabbed her hair from behind, slapped her and cut her chest with a knife, she told police.
And that was just the beginning of an hours-long assault and rape that allegedly unfolded on Sept. 1 in Frederick, Maryland—much of it video taped to extort the young victim later, police say.
“This was not a case of mistaken identity or random attack,” Frederick police Detective Sgt. Andrew Alcorn told WBAL. “They knew each other.”
The victim was classmates with two of the men from school, she told police, but the other attacker’s face was obscured and she didn’t recognize his voice.
After forcing her into a nearby vehicle at knifepoint, they allegedly stuffed a rag in her mouth and told her they were simply carrying out the order of another girl—a younger female acquaintance of the victim.
That 13-year-old girl, police say, could be the mastermind of the crime, according to the Frederick News-Post.
“All three males took her into a car at knifepoint and took her to another apartment in the area, at which point, two of the males allegedly raped her,” Alcorn told WBAL.
While they raped her, another man filmed the attack.
It lasted hours, police say—and then the attackers dropped the girl off at home, warning her that “next time it will be worse,” according to court documents.
Two suspects have been charged in connection with the incident, according to documents filed last week: Edgar Natanal Chicas-Hernandez, 17, and Antonio Gonzalez-Guttierres, 19. They were arrested on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, according to WBAL.
“The third, unidentified man mentioned in the charging documents has not been charged. ... As the investigation continues, however, we do anticipate there being additional charges in this case,” Lt. Clark Pennington, commander of the Frederick police department’s Criminal Investigations Division, told the News-Post.
Chicas-Hernandez and Gonzalez-Guttierres have both been charged with kidnapping, first-degree rape, sodomy and first- and second-degree assault, the News-Post reports.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement saying the agency has an immigration detainer out for Gonzalez-Guttierres.
“ICE lodges detainers on aliens who have been arrested on local criminal charges when the agency has probable cause to believe an alien is removable from the United States,” the statement said, according to WBAL. “These detainers serve as a legally-authorized request, upon which a law enforcement agency may rely, to continue to maintain custody of an alien for up to 48 hours so that ICE may assume custody for removal purposes.”
Guttierres is from El Salvador, according to the Associated Press.
Pennington told the News-Post that potential gang ties had been mentioned for each suspect, and confirmed that those potential ties were being investigated but have not been confirmed.
Charging documents indicate that the 13-year-old girl who police believe played a role in the attack reached out to the victim’s boyfriend on social media just days before the victim was kidnapped and raped.
Police say the young girl said “she had someone who was going to rape and extort money from (the victim). (The girl) asked if he wants to be part of her plan because it will be fun,” according to WBAL.
The boyfriend declined, police say—but after the attack, the 13-year-old allegedly contacted him again and “said she had a video of the rape and that she would show it to him if he gave her one night of pleasure.”
The News-Post reports that the 13-year-old told police that both of the men who were arrested and charged would likely say that she instructed them to assault the victim, but she said she wasn’t involved in the crime in any way.
The girl also told investigators that there are fake social media accounts online that claim to be linked to her.
The victim has not been named to avoid exposing the identity of a minor who is the alleged victim of a sex crime.
