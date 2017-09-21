Aaron Hernandez, ex-NFL star who committed suicide after murder conviction, had CTE, expert finds

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:41 Bonfires on the Levee get creative 3:50 'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers 4:10 Sophia Myers was an angel among us 1:18 Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 2:51 Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013. Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013. McClatchy DC

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013. McClatchy DC