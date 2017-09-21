More Videos

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 0:48

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation'

Pause
'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living' 3:02

'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living'

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling 1:44

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling

How this community stepped up after 3 kids were diagnosed with same rare cancer 2:37

How this community stepped up after 3 kids were diagnosed with same rare cancer

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:16

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…

Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland 2:11

Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland

What is DIPG? 1:11

What is DIPG?

Why this mother keeps faith even after her daughter's deadly cancer diagnosis 2:17

Why this mother keeps faith even after her daughter's deadly cancer diagnosis

3 kids in one small town have same rare cancer. Is Katrina or the oil spill to blame? 2:24

3 kids in one small town have same rare cancer. Is Katrina or the oil spill to blame?

Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best 0:47

Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best

  • Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

    Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count.

Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count. Eric Garland/McClatchy
Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count. Eric Garland/McClatchy

National

What was wrestler Ric Flair’s mystery illness? He finally ’fesses up

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

September 21, 2017 9:12 AM

Wrestling icon Ric Flair is blaming his recent health scare on decades of social drinking that finally caught up with him, according to a People magazine story published this week.

The article, posted Sept. 20, also identities the mysterious illnesses that Flair’s family and management have refused to discuss: The early stages of kidney failure and congestive heart failure. He remains in a convalescent center in Atlanta and needs a nurse, the article reports.

Flair, 68, told the magazine he will never drink again. He tweeted out a link to the article on Wednesday, noting he gave People an exclusive.

“I’m not out of the woods yet,” Flair told People. “Anything I’ve been through before is nothing like this...”

Flair was taken to an Atlanta hospital on Aug. 11 by his fianceé, Wendy Barlow, with severe stomach pains. He ended up staying for nearly a month, including periods when he was listed in critical condition and in a coma.

Doctors inserted a pacemaker and removed a part of his bowel, according to People.

Sources have said on social media that he was given only a 20-percent chance of survival at one point. His manager, who has since been fired, took to social media and asked fans for prayers.

Flair made his first public appearance last week when he attended a ceremony at the military college where Barlow’s son is a student.

He is a former Charlottean who now lives in Atlanta. Flair has famously escaped death more than once, including surviving a plane crash in Wilmington, North Carolina, and being struck by lightning.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

View More Video