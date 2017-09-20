If you see this 'dead body' in a driveway, don't call 911, police department says

The Green County Sherrif’s Department in Tennessee warned drivers not to dial 911 if they see a mysterious “dead body” in the driveway in a home off Chuckey Pike.
“THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display,” the department wrote on Facebook.
The post was shared over 1,500 times. Many of the comments called the display “creative” and even “festive.” However, one commenter wrote that the display could be potentially dangerous.
“I might be a buzz kill but I just don't think this is a good idea... I don't encourage everyone to put up decor like this cause someone may very well be hurt and people will drive right by saying- oh it's just Halloween...” the Facebook user wrote. “I'm good with pumpkins and such... but I would leave the horror in Hollywood...plus this might give a little elderly man/woman a heart attack... just my opinion. We can agree to disagree.”
