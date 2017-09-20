Too many Tom Sellecks? 'Magnum P.I.' bachelor party gets booted from baseball game

More Videos 7:51 Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded Pause 2:24 3 kids in one small town have same rare cancer. Is Katrina or the oil spill to blame? 1:44 Southern Miss ground game gets rolling 3:02 'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living' 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 2:37 How this community stepped up after 3 kids were diagnosed with same rare cancer 2:11 Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland 2:12 Harrison County Sheriff says findings 'inconclusive' in deputy shooting 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bachelor party members dressed as Magnum P.I. kicked out of Detroit Tigers game Members of a bachelor party who were dressed as Magnum P.I. got kicked out of Comerica Park during a Detroit Tigers game. Members of a bachelor party who were dressed as Magnum P.I. got kicked out of Comerica Park during a Detroit Tigers game. Michael Zsohar

Members of a bachelor party who were dressed as Magnum P.I. got kicked out of Comerica Park during a Detroit Tigers game. Michael Zsohar