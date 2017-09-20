Too many Tom Sellecks? 'Magnum P.I.' bachelor party gets booted from baseball game

Joe Tuccini’s bachelor party was all fun and games until he got kicked out of Detroit’s Comerica Park Saturday night.
Tuccini and 40-plus friends were at the park to see the Tigers play the White Sox -- all dressed in Tigers ballcaps, Hawaiian shirts and mustaches, ala Tom Selleck in the classic ’80s television show “Magnum, P.I.”
It seems an odd choice of cosplay, especially given it was technically Star Wars night at the stadium.
They were all booted from the game by security, Tuccini’s brother, Chris Tuccini, told the News-Herald. They were told it was for catcalling and because one of the group was caught smoking.
The group may have also been distracting from the action on the field, he said. A video posted on Youtube, shows the whole thing playing out. Security got booed.
“It was inappropriate behavior; the group was given multiple warnings. They violated the code of conduct and were asked to leave and have not been banned from the park,” the Tigers said in a statement, reported by the Los Angeles Times.
According to the Times, the group wants to the team to reimburse them tickets, so they can do it again next season. Next time they’ll invite Selleck himself.
The story was just weird enough to get picked up on the sports blogs, including Yahoo’s Big League Stew, whose writer Mike Oz, had some questions about the whole ordeal.
Most notably: “Where was Higgins? He wouldn’t have stood for this.”
For the non “Magnum P.I.” fans, Higgins was a bit of a buzzkill.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, jtehee@fresnobee.com
Comments