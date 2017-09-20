Former middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta watches batting practice before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla. LaMotta died Tuesday at the age of 95.
Former middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta watches batting practice before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla. LaMotta died Tuesday at the age of 95. Chris O'Meara AP

Legendary boxer ‘Raging Bull’ Jake LaMotta dies at 95, reports say

By Greg Hadley

September 20, 2017 10:25 AM

Boxing champion Jake LaMotta, widely known for actor Robert De Niro’s portrayal of him in the film “Raging Bull” and his legendary rivalry with fellow icon Sugar Ray Robinson, died Tuesday. He was 95.

LaMotta’s partner, Denise Baker told TMZ that he died from complications related to pneumonia, and the Associated Press and the BBC confirmed the news. A Facebook account associated with his daughter Christi posted a tribute to him late Tuesday.

Jake LaMotta July 10, 1922 - September 19, 2017 Rest in Peace Pop <3

Posted by Christi LaMotta on Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Another account associated with LaMotta’s niece, Diane Ramaglia Bonita, also posted photographs and a message confirming the news on Facebook.

A legend has just left for heaven. My Uncle and Middleweight Champ, Jake LaMotta, whose life story was portrayed by...

Posted by Diane Ramaglia Bonita on Tuesday, September 19, 2017

LaMotta held the world middleweight title twice in his career, which spanned from 1941 to 1954. In that time, he accumulated a record of 83-19-4 and a reputation for being able to take tremendous punishment from his opponents, earning him the nickname, “The Raging Bull.”

Most famously, he fought champion boxer Sugar Ray Robinson six times, losing five of the bouts but never getting knocked down, prompting Robinson to call LaMotta the toughest man he ever fought.

“I fought Sugar Ray so many times I'm surprised I didn't get diabetes,” LaMotta later joked about their rivalry, per Sports Illustrated.

LaMotta released his autobiography, “Raging Bull: My Story” in 1970. A decade later, director Martin Scorsese released a film adaptation, “Raging Bull,” that is now considered one of the greatest movies of all time. De Niro, who famously trained so intensely for the role that he entered multiple professional boxing matches, won an Academy Award for his portrayal of LaMotta.

In a statement on the news, De Niro said, “Rest in Peace, Champ,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tributes to LaMotta began to pour in Wednesday as news of his death first broke, with many media members and professional boxers praising the former champion.

