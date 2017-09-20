College student returns a wallet with $1,500 to a homeowner who won't answer the door

More Videos 2:40 Hurricanes, rip currents, sharks and now rattlesnakes? Pause 2:24 3 kids in one small town have same rare cancer. Is Katrina or the oil spill to blame? 1:01 Ocean Springs aldermen get a special Cruisin' performance at Tuesday meeting 2:37 How this community stepped up after 3 kids were diagnosed with same rare cancer 3:02 'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living' 2:16 Friends pour their love on Sophia Myers 0:50 A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast 1:11 What is DIPG? 4:35 Their spunky 6-year-old 'lost his ability to do everything' after rare cancer diagnosis 2:11 Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Video courtesy Melissa Vang

Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Video courtesy Melissa Vang