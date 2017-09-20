College student returns a wallet with $1,500 to a homeowner who won't answer the door

Elk Grove, California resident Melissa Vang is thrilled to see that goodness still lies in the hearts of today’s teens.
She witnessed a good deed right at her own front door when Tyler Opdyke, 18, returned her husband’s wallet that happened to have $1,500 in it.
However, Vang didn’t answer the door when Opdyke came knocking, because like many people she doesn’t open the door to strangers. But she found him later, and thanked him for his kind gesture.
“When I checked the video, he had walked away already,” Vang told ABC 10. “I was like, ‘that’s my husband’s wallet!’ ”
Opdyke had been passing out fliers for StrikeZone Pest Control, his uncle’s business, in the neighborhood.
“It’s sad that I didn’t trust him to open my door when he was just doing a good deed,” Vang wrote in a Facebook post with the video. “Sadly, this is the world we live in today. We hear so many terrible news and barely any good. I think we all need to be reminded that there are still good people out there. His act of kindness cannot go unrecognized. Thank you Tyler.”
Opdyke told The Sacramento Bee that his first reaction was “Awesome, cash!” As a struggling college student about to turn 19, “it’s our first reaction,” Opdyke said, but the thought of keeping the wallet never actually took hold.
“It was not a hard decision because this could be somebody’s rent money and wasn’t mine to take,” the Cosumnes River College student said.
Besides, a few years ago somebody stole his mother’s identification and at least $500 was taken from her.
Vang was able to find Opdyke after getting hold of his uncle from the phone number on the flier.
“God bless this young man’s heart,” she said in her Facebook post.
Opdyke doesn’t blame Vang for not answering the door. He said the attention he’s been getting for the deed is “surreal.”
“There’s a lot of bad in the world, especially today, so yes this is cool getting attention for this, but also sad because there is a point in history when this would be a regular thing,” he added.
In the video, Opdyke shows the wallet to the home surveillance camera, wanting the homeowner to know why he was there. He had heard Vang’s little girls inside the house. Then, the video shows him setting the wallet on the doormat before walking away.
Vang’s Facebook post has been shared over 500 times, and another 2,322 times through the Elk Grove Laguna Forums page.
