A 10-year-old was helping her mom with the horses. Then she got kicked in the head

A 10-year-old girl from outside Waco, Texas was killed Monday when she was kicked in the head by one of her family’s horses.
According to KBTX, Emmie Schneider was helping her mother with the family’s animals on their property, along with her 6-year-old brother. She was kicked in the face by the animal she was working with, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
He told KBTX that the force of the kick broke Schneider’s neck and she died on the scene. There will not be an autopsy performed, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.
"It's a very sad, tragic accident," McNamara said. "It really is heartbreaking."
Schneider was a fifth-grader at Bosqueville Elementary School, which had counselors on hand Tuesday to help students in the wake of the incident.
"We met with all the fifth graders today to discuss the situation, and we are sending letters home to parents this afternoon to inform them of the situation as well,” Bosqueville Superintendent James Skeeler told KBTX.
