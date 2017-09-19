This restaurant chain is serving pumpkin spice pizza this fall

It was only a matter of time.
The yearly pumpkin spice craze—a harbinger of fall as reliable as the leaves turning colors—has finally reached the last frontier: pizza.
If you have $4.09 and an insatiable appetite for all things pumpkin, you can get a slice of pumpkin spice pizza from Villa Italian Pizza starting on Friday, Sept. 22, the first day of fall.
“There’s no denying that everyone loves pizza, so combining our hit Neapolitan Cheese Slice with the delicious fall flavors of pumpkin spice just made sense,” Mimi Wunderlich, director of communications for Villa Italian Kitchen, said in a statement. “We are confident that this seasonal twist on our beloved cheese pizza will be a hit with all of our pumpkin spice loving guests this fall!’”
The restaurant has 230 locations across the country, according to WLWT.
Store locations can be found on the Villa Italian Kitchen website.
Slices will have pumpkin pie filling spread across homemade crust and topped with mozzarella. Dollops of pumpkin pie filling—spiced with nutmeg, clove and cinnamon—are added to the top once the cheese has melted. The pizza is available while supplies last.
Pizza is just the latest food group to be infiltrated by autumn-inspired pumpkin flavors. One of the first to capitalize on pumpkin was Starbucks, whose fans wait eagerly every year to find out if the pumpkin spice latte will come back early to stores.
Earlier this month, fans of Starbucks’ pumpkin spice lattes were upset when some Starbucks locations started serving the fall treat while others didn’t have them, according to USA Today.
Angry customers hounded the coffee chain on Facebook and Twitter.
Through mixed signals and cryptic messages but nothing real, @Starbucks has totally botched the launch of the #PSL still no clue when.— Tyler Markle (@tylerjmarkle) September 1, 2017
Not everyone has caught the pumpkin spice bug, though.
Earlier this month, Martha Stewart panned pumpkin spice as “basic” during an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”
Maybe the pizza will change her mind.
Comments