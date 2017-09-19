She pled for a bathroom break. The judge said no—then inspected her chair for urine, lawyer says

First she got the judge’s attention and mouthed the word “bathroom” to her.
Then, 10 minutes later, defense attorney Jan Hankins wrote “bathroom” in big script on a piece of paper and handed it to the courtroom deputy, Hankins wrote in an affidavit. The deputy passed it on to DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Courtney Johnson, who read the piece of paper but did nothing, according to the deputy and Hankins.
After another 20 minutes, Johnson finally signaled that Hankins could leave the courtroom—but Hankins said her dress was already soaked. She rushed to the bathroom to clean off, she said, bringing back paper towels to wipe down the chair that was covered in urine, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
“As I recall, she didn’t express any regret for my predicament, nor inquire whether I needed additional time to obtain fresh clothing,” Hankins wrote in the affidavit. “She seemed more interested in viewing the state of the chair seat.”
Johnson, the judge, said that she did inspect the chair.
“The chair wasn’t soiled and there was no liquid around her,” Johnson told the Journal Constitution in an interview. “It’s very suspicious to me.”
Georgia’s judicial watchdog agency is looking into the incident, which happened on June 21 during the murder trial of R’shon Blake, accused of killing Amountrae Hawkins in 2015, according to the Journal Constitution. The proceedings ended in a mistrial, and Hankins ultimately recused herself from the case on July 18.
For her part, Johnson has said the incident was a misunderstanding.
“It was a miscommunication between myself and Mrs. Hankins,” Johnson said. “I at no time told her she couldn’t go to the bathroom.”
But that account is at odds with what the DeKalb Sheriff’s Deputy A. Owens said happened that day.
Owens wrote in a report obtained by the Journal Constitution that he could see Hankins squirming and indicating to the judge that she needed to use the bathroom.
Hankins’ pleas were ignored, Owens suggests.
“Judge Johnson shook her head from left to right as if she was saying, not at this time,” Owens wrote.
When Hankins continued to look uncomfortable, Owens tried to intervene.
“Feeling uncomfortable being placed in an awkward situation, I wrote Judge Johnson a note explaining Mrs. Hankins would like to use the restroom,” Owens wrote. “Judge Johnson responded by writing to me that she could wait.”
The incident is being investigated after Maurice Kenner, Hankins’ supervisor at the Georgia Public Defender Council, lodged a complaint against the judge with allegations of “gross misconduct,” according to Above The Law.
The judge confirmed that the state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission is investigating her.
“Judge Johnson has always attempted to treat any litigant, juror or lawyer who appears before her with the utmost dignity,” Johnson’s attorney, Lester Tate, said Monday in a statement to the Journal Constitution. “Here you you have a lawyer and judge trying to communicate passing notes through a courtroom deputy about a bathroom break during the course of a murder trial, and at the very moment that a key witness’s statement is being played. It’s certainly not shocking that there was a miscommunication.”
