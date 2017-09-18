Taco Bell is adding booze and scrapping drive thrus—at some new locations, at least

Booze might be coming to a Taco Bell near you—but you won’t be getting it through a drive thru window.
The fast food chain, which already has 6,000 locations across the U.S., is planning to open 350 new locations in urban areas around the country, most of them serving alcohol, according to Food & Wine.
“One of the cool things happening in America right now is the revitalization of urban areas, and we’re seeing millennials moving into downtown areas,” Mike Grams, Taco Bell’s chief operating officer, told Food & Wine.
Cities like Detroit, Pittsburgh, Nashville and New York are all likely to get “cantina-style” locations of the taco chain that will showcase local artwork, feature open kitchens and boast digital menu displays.
And they’ll be serving up a pretty wide selection of alcohol, Food & Wine reports, ranging from beer, wine and sangria to slushies spiked with tequila, rum and vodka. (No word yet on what drink pairs best with the Doritos Locos taco.)
Grams says the chain’s foray into a hipper, more urban concept for their restaurants shows that Taco Bell “isn’t afraid to try new things.”
There are already a smattering of Taco Bell locations in urban areas that offer alcohol, according to Delish, and that number is about to drastically increase.
Taco Bell outposts that currently serve alcohol are in Chicago, Cleveland, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Taco Bell also added beer at select locations in Canada earlier this year, Delish reports.
And Taco Bell’s plans in the U.S. aren’t short on ambition: the chain plans to debut 50 stores in New York City alone over the next five years, Eater reports.
