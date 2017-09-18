He’s running for re-election. But he can’t poop in public anymore, a court said

More Videos 0:50 A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast Pause 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:38 Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 1:50 Jefferson Davis County wins debut as Jaguars at Port City Bowl Classic 4:01 T'Rod Daniels breaks down his big game as only T'Rod can 1:34 Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss 2:11 Brett Rutledge takes home the prize 0:36 Snow Boogers pop up at Edgewater Mall 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star. Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star.

