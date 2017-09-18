Missing man's body sat in a truck in an airport parking lot for eight months

More Videos 0:50 A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast Pause 0:48 Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 1:38 Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:40 Mississippi State's drone footage captures beauty of Deer Island 0:36 Snow Boogers pop up at Edgewater Mall 1:09 Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Allison Long and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

