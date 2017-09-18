‘Shoot me!’ the student told police, brandishing a knife.

More Videos 0:48 Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' Pause 0:50 A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:38 Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 0:36 Snow Boogers pop up at Edgewater Mall 1:09 Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 0:47 Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university's Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to "drop the knife," as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts "shoot me." He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. Vimeo/Maxim Mints via Storyful

