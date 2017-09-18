Petr Kratochvil
Petr Kratochvil

National

Have a kid born this month? They're more likely to attend college — and avoid jail, study says

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

September 18, 2017 7:37 AM

If you have a kid born in September, here’s some good news: they’re more likely to excel in school, attend college and avoid spending time in juvenile detention, according to a new study.

And that’s not because of their astrological signs (either Virgo or Libra, if you’re wondering) — it’s because having a September birthday likely makes them one of the oldest kids in their classes, according to the Independent.

The study, published in the National Bureau of Economic Research, tracked over 1.2 million Florida public school students born between 1994 and 2000, according to Newsweek. They were all born in different months.

Researchers kept a close eye on how test scores varied for those born in different months, keeping in mind a host of factors including their mother’s education, poverty at birth, race and school quality.

But, even with all those factors in mind, there was a slight, yet noticeable, difference in test scores for those born in September and August. Those born in September were among the oldest kids in their grade level, while those born in August were among the youngest.

That difference in test scores can pay off big dividends in the long run — researchers found that those born in September were more likely to attend college than their younger, August-born counterparts. And, according to the study, those who were among the oldest in their grade level were also less likely to spend time in a juvenile detention facility.

However, it’s not all chalked up to your birth month, as researchers found that those born in more wealthy families are less affected by being one of the younger students in their grade level, according to Newsweek.

Because of this, researchers have a suggestion for parents with children struggling in schools: consider holding your kid back one grade level, especially if they are on the younger end of a grade school cutoff.

“We show that the percent of children (held back) is positively related to the average test score level," the researchers wrote. “These findings indicate that school districts where redshirting and early grade retention are higher have smaller relative age gaps in test scores.”

More Videos

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 0:48

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation'

Pause
Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:38

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success

A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast 0:50

A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 2:10

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best 0:47

Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach 1:09

Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach

East Central's Brad Cumbest had a breakout game 0:54

East Central's Brad Cumbest had a breakout game

People keep coming back to see this beloved Biloxi Visitors Center worker 2:12

People keep coming back to see this beloved Biloxi Visitors Center worker

  • The top baby names of 2016

    The parenting website BabyCenter released its list of most popular baby names for 2016. Many of the top names from the 2015 list appear again. See if your baby's (or future baby's) name cracked the top 5.

The top baby names of 2016

The parenting website BabyCenter released its list of most popular baby names for 2016. Many of the top names from the 2015 list appear again. See if your baby's (or future baby's) name cracked the top 5.

Meta Viers/McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

View More Video