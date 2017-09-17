John Oliver started a trending hashtag on Twitter “for no reason whatsoever” in his Emmy acceptance speech.
National

#DCpublicschools trends on Twitter following John Oliver’s Emmy acceptance speech

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

September 17, 2017 09:14 PM

UPDATED September 17, 2017 09:15 PM

Shortly after John Oliver won at the 2017 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series, he decided to start a a trend on Twitter “for no reason whatsoever” in his acceptance speech: #DCschools.

It didn’t take long for people to oblige, and soon, #dcschools began trending on Twitter.

Comedian Dave Chappelle also referenced DC Public Schools in the show.

The official DC Public Schools Twitter account was excited about the trend.

